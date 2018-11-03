Sales drag: Tim Cook says weak Rupee part of Apple’s challenge in India

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 7:38 AM

Cook said the emerging markets that Apple is seeing pressure in are Turkey, India, Brazil, Russia.

Cook said Apple’s business in India in the fourth quarter was flat. (File photo)

Apple CEO Tim Cook said despite the challenges, including currency weakness, he was very optimistic about his company’s future growth in the Indian market.

With the rupee touching 74 to a dollar, Cook said the currency weakness has been part of Apple’s challenge in India, “as you can tell from just looking at the currency trends, but I sort of view these as speed bumps along a very long journey though, and the long term is, I think is very, very strong there (India). “There’s a huge number of people that will move into the middle class. The government has really focused on reform in a major way and made some very bold moves and I applaud them for doing that, and sort of can’t wait for the future there,” he said.

Cook said the emerging markets that Apple is seeing pressure in are Turkey, India, Brazil, Russia. “These are markets where currencies have weakened over the recent period. In some cases, that resulted in us raising prices and those markets are not growing the way we would like to see,” he said.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Responding to a question on whether Apple is at a disadvantage in India, Cook voiced optimism that the Indian government will at some point agree to allow the technology giant to bring in its stores as he lauded the country’s bold reforms, saying he is a “big believer” and “very bullish” on India.

“We’ve had really great productive discussions with the Indian government and I fully expect that at some point, they will agree to allow us to bring our stores into the country. We’ve been in discussions with them and the discussions are going quite well,” Cook said during the fourth quarter 2018 earnings call on Thursday.

Cook said that in India there are import duties in some or most of the product categories that Apple is in and in some cases they compound.

“This is an area that we’re giving lots of feedback on. We do manufacture some of the entry iPhones in India and that project has gone well. I am a big believer in India. I am very bullish on the country and the people and our ability to do well there,” he said.

Cook said Apple’s business in India in the fourth quarter was flat.
“Obviously, we would like to see that be a huge growth. Brazil was down somewhat compared to the previous year. And so I think, or at least the way that I see these, is each one of the emerging markets has a bit of a different story, and I don’t see it as some sort of issue that is common between those for the most part,” he said.

The company said it saw great response to the new MacBook Pro models launched in July, with a strong double-digit revenue growth driving an all-time quarterly record for Mac revenue.

“We were especially pleased with the Mac momentum in emerging markets with strong growth in Latin America, in India, West Asia and Africa, and central and eastern Europe,” Apple’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri said.

Apple sold 9.7 million iPads during the quarter, gaining share in nearly every market it tracked. However, on a year-to-year basis, there was a 6% decrease in the number of iPads sold, from 10.3 million in Q4, 2017.

“We generated iPad growth in a number of key regions around the world, including Latin America, Europe, Japan, India and South Asia. Among customers around the world purchasing iPads during the quarter, nearly half were new to iPad, and our active installed base of iPads reached a new all-time high,” Maestri said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Sales drag: Tim Cook says weak Rupee part of Apple’s challenge in India
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition