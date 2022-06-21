Sales Automation SaaS platform LeadSquared joins the unicorn club with $153mn from WestBridge Capital

Sales Automation platform, LeadSquared on Tuesday raised an investment of $153mn led by WestBridge Capital, in a Series C funding round making it the newest start-up to join the coveted unicorn club. Founded by Nilesh Patel, Prashant Singh, and Sudhakar Gorti in 2011, LeadSquared offers a SaaS platform for sales execution. The start-up has built a global customer relationship management (CRM) platform that takes away the guesswork from sales execution and makes efficiency the focus of every customer interaction.

LeadSquared has more than 2,000 customers, including high-growth organizations from edtech, higher education, financial services, healthcare, marketplaces, and more.

The start-up’s USP is its end-to-end efficiency platform for all the teams involved in the customer journey – including marketing, call center, inside sales, field sales, and other feet-on-street teams, that include verifications, collections, vendor onboarding, and more.

Some of the newer product releases in the past year include the launch of sales performance analytics and a suite of tools to digitize application processing; its constantly growing Developer Platform, and its no-code workflow builder.

LeadSquared had previously raised USD $32mn led by Gaja Capital in 2020, and USD $3mn during its Series A led by Stakeboat Capital in 2019.

Barclays acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Series C funding.

“We are grateful for the support of our investors as we strive to build LeadSquared into a globally significant business. With this financing, we will double down on growth investments in India and North America, start building in APAC and EMEA, add new offerings to our product portfolio, and fund acquisitions. To support our growth, we plan to double our headcount in the next 18 months,” said Nilesh Patel, CEO and Founder, LeadSquared in a statement.

“LeadSquared has shown a remarkable ability to scale and grow efficiently. Its core SaaS metrics are unique and best-in-class in the industry. Its focus on building an easy-to-use platform that transforms sales processes through automation delivering unparalleled efficiency, has significant potential for growth in the global market. Future of LeadSquared is very exciting to us and we look forward to a long partnership with the company,” added Sumir Chadha, Co-founder and Managing Director at WestBridge Capital.

