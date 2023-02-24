Sajjan Jindal named 2022’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year

JSW Group chairman and MD Sajjan Jindal was named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 on Thursday. DLF Group chairman emeritus KP Singh was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Invest India MD & CEO Deepak Bagla bagged the Special Jury Award.

A seven-member jury led by former ICICI Bank chairman KV Kamath selected the winners, while Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was the chief guest at the awards ceremony.

The jury selected Jindal as the EOY 2022 winner for his “exceptional entrepreneurial journey in scaling the global conglomerate with presence in steel, cement, infrastructure, energy, and paints to revenues of $22 billion, globally employing over 40,000 people”, a statement from EY said.

Awards were also announced for nine other categories, including startups, financial services, manufacturing, retail etc. Jindal will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award at Monte Carlo in June.