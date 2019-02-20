Sajjan Jindal-led JSW plans IPO for cement business in FY 2021

JSW Cement plans IPO in FY21

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is planning an initial public offer (IPO) for its cement business in FY21 with plans to dilute at least 15% of the promoter shareholding. The IPO is conditioned on the achievement of 20 MTPA capacity by December 2020 as part of an aggressive expansion drive undertaken by JSW Cement.

Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement, told reporters, “We plan to start the IPO process in December 2019 with assumption that it would take around 12 to 14 months for the process to complete. We hope to come out with the IPO in Q4FY21”.

With regards to size of the IPO, Jindal said, it would be premature to talk about the size, but “we are looking at an enterprise value of somewhere around Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore”.

The portland slag cement manufacturer plans to invest close to `2,000 crore over the next two years as capital expenditure on the expansion of manufacturing capacity to 20 MTPA from 14.6 MTPA at present. “Our funding will have a debt and equity component in a proportion of 70:30. In FY20 we will raise `700 crore as debt, while another `300 crore will come from internal accruals,” Jindal said.

JSW Cement’s total capacity as of now stands at 12.6 MTPA, with Nandiyal facility in Andhra Pradesh having a capacity of 4.8 MTPA. Dolvi in Maharashtra has a capacity of 3.2 MTPA, Vijaynagar in Karnataka stands at 2.2 MTPA, while Salboni in West Bengal has 2.4 MTPA manufacturing capacity.

“We plan to take the capacity at Dolvi to 4 MTPA, Vijaynagar to 5 MTPA, Salboni to 3.6, while the Jazpur capacity is getting commissioned in April which will go up from 1.2 to 2.4 MTPA. We are also adding a 0.6 MTPA slag grinding facility in Salem where our group has a steel facility,” said Jindal.

After the IPO, the company plans to increase the capacity further to 30 MTPA from 20 MTPA, by adding 5 MTPA clinker facility in Rajasthan and another 5 MTPA clinker facility in Chattisgarh. “We have acquired limestone mines in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, the subsequent addition of clinker facilities will help us to enter the northern and central markets, where we do not have our presence. These facilities will also help us to reduce our clinker imports,”said Jindal.

“The proceeds from the IPO will go towards part payment of debt and expansion of capacity from 20 MTPA to 30 MTPA,” Jindal said.

The cement manufacturer is also looking at an inorganic route of development and are evaluating several stressed assets available for acquisition under the insolvency process. “Both Binani Cement and Lafarge happened few years early for us. If they had happened in 2021-2022 our balance sheet would have allowed us to be more aggressive,” Jindal said.