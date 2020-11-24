  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sajjan Jindal calls on Gujarat CM to discuss investment opportunities

November 24, 2020 2:00 AM

Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of the JSW Group, on Monday visited Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and expressed interest in investing in port sector.

JSW Group has interest in the steel, mining, energy, sports and software businesses, apart from infrastructure development.

In a press release, the state government said Jindal, group CEO Arun Maheshwari and business development and investment head Devki Nandan also discussed opportunities in other infrastructure development projects with the CM.

Gujarat additional principal secretary K Kailashnathan and principal secretary, industries and mines, MK Das were also in attendance.

JSW Group has interest in the steel, mining, energy, sports and software businesses, apart from infrastructure development. Its group company JSW Steel is India’s largest private sector producer. The multi-business conglomerate is worth Rs 717 billion with 11 group companies.

