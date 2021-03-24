SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant crosses 92 MT of crude steel production

He also congratulated all the stakeholders on RSP crossing this milestone.

Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has set a record by producing 92 million tonne of crude steel production on March 21, officials said.

Since the very beginning, RSP under the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has functioned with a three pronged strategy – strengthening the nation with the might of steel, supporting the economy and steering progress in the entire region, said Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, RSP.

RSP steel is being used in numerous ways, right from making of LPG cylinders and automobile chassis to tanks and aircraft carriers, engineering structures to space applications, flooring and stair cases to roofing panelling, electrical equipment to water and oil carrying pipes, they said.