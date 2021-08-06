SAIL returns to black, posts Rs 3,897-crore net profit for June quarter

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company having an annual steel-making capacity of about 21 million tonnes.

Domestic steel major SAIL on Friday returned to the black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,897.36 crore for the June 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a Rs 1,226.47-crore net loss in the year-ago quarter, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a BSE filing.

Its net income during April-June 2021 more than doubled to Rs 20,754.75 crore, compared with Rs 9,346.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 15,604.07 crore, against Rs 11,325.10 crore a year ago.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country’s largest steel-making company having an annual steel-making capacity of about 21 million tonnes.