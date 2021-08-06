SAIL returns to black, posts Rs 3,897-crore net profit for June quarter

The company had posted a Rs 1,226.47-crore net loss in the year-ago quarter, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a BSE filing.
Domestic steel major SAIL on Friday returned to the black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,897.36 crore for the June 2021 quarter.
The company had posted a Rs 1,226.47-crore net loss in the year-ago quarter, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a BSE filing.
Its net income during April-June 2021 more than doubled to Rs 20,754.75 crore, compared with Rs 9,346.21 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses stood at Rs 15,604.07 crore, against Rs 11,325.10 crore a year ago.
SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country’s largest steel-making company having an annual steel-making capacity of about 21 million tonnes.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.