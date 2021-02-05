  • MORE MARKET STATS

SAIL raises capex target for FY22 to Rs 8,000 crore

By: |
February 5, 2021 2:15 AM

SAIL had a capex of Rs 970 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21, and in the first nine months of the current fiscal its capex spent was Rs 2,445 crore.

In 2020-21, SAIL’s original capex guidance was Rs 4,000 crore, but the state-run firm revised the target upward, presumably on government directive.In 2020-21, SAIL’s original capex guidance was Rs 4,000 crore, but the state-run firm revised the target upward, presumably on government directive.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has increased its capital expenditure target by 67% to Rs 8,000 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal from the revised target of Rs 4,800 crore for 2020-21, Budget documents showed.

In 2020-21, SAIL’s original capex guidance was Rs 4,000 crore, but the state-run firm revised the target upward, presumably on government directive.

Related News

SAIL had a capex of Rs 970 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21, and in the first nine months of the current fiscal its capex spent was Rs 2,445 crore. In a recent report, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that “the management hinted that capex spending should be lower than Rs 4,000 crore” in the current fiscal. The brokerage firm expects SAIL’s capex spending to remain at Rs 4,000–5,000 crore in FY’22.

During the FY’12-FY’20 period, SAIL has spent Rs 62,000 crore on capex. If it manages to spend Rs 8,000 crore on capex in FY’22, it will be the highest capex spent year after 2013-14. In FY’14, the company’s capex was Rs 9,890 crore. In FY’12, SAIL’s capex was the highest at Rs 11,021 crore and in FY’13, it was Rs 9,731 crore.

Including augmentation of raw material facilities, SAIL had long back embarked on a Rs 72,000-crore expansion and modernisation plan. While various expansions — apparently now at advanced stages of completion — were to take its crude steel-making capacity to 21.4 million tonne per annum (MTPA), SAIL as a whole has 19.51 MT capacity now. The company produced 16.16 MT crude steel in 2019-20.

It is not clear whether SAIL will use the proposed capex to complete its ongoing expansion and modernisation plan or will embark on a fresh round of capacity expansion drive. The government had earlier said SAIL’s steel-making capacity will be raised to 50 MTPA.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SAIL raises capex target for FY22 to Rs 8000 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RIL to sell US Marcellus shale assets for $250 million
2MPL raises $95 million, valuation touches $945 million
3BigBasket’s wholesale unit posts 40% rise in revenues in FY20, losses up 26%