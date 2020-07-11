SAIL posts Rs 2,648-crore profit in March quarter

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 548 crore for the January-March quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on Thursday reported Rs 2,648-crore net profit for the quarter ended March 2020 on a total income of Rs 16,575 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 548 crore for the January-March quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal.

For the full year 2019-20, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 2,120 crore compared with Rs 2,348 crore a

year earlier. Total income of the company fell to Rs 62,570 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 67,468 crore a year ago.

“Company’s Ebitda/turnover figure stood at 18.35% in FY’20 in comparison to a figure of 15.52% in the corresponding period last year. Along with this, SAIL also achieved the best ever 14.23-million tonne annual sales during FY20,” the

company said.