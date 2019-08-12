Eastern states will help India to triple its steel production by 2030: Pradhan

India has a target to produce 300 million tonnes by 2030.

Steel Production: Three mineral rich states West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand will help the country to achieve 300 million tonnes of steel per annum by 2030, said Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, adding that the eastern region holds immense potential and a large part of steel production capacity planned by the government under the national steel policy will come from these states.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who holds the portfolios of petroleum and natural gas, and steel is touring the region to first hand witness the public sector steel plants and mines.

Union steel minister also discussed plans for creation and development of steel clusters in the region as one of his priority areas.

India is the world’s second largest steel producer with production of over 106 million tonnes in 2018. However, there is a huge gap in steel production capacity of China, the world’s largest steel producer, and India. China alone accounts for more than half of global steel production followed by India, Japan, the US and South Korea.

The Union government has set an ambitious target of producing 300 million tonnes of steel annually by 2013 under the National Steel Policy (NSP) issued in 2017.

During his visit, Dharmendra Pradhan also visited Bokaro Steel Plant and reviewed its performance of the plant. He also visited to SAIL’s Gua mines, Kiriburu iron ore mines, Mehgahatuburu iron ore mine and Bolani mine.

“The Union government has a plan to develop Bokaro as a steel hub on the lines of Jamshedpur,” he said in a tweet.

He informed that the consumption of petroleum product in Jharkhand has gone up by 15% over the previous year that shows the faster economic growth. Average national growth in the consumption of petroleum products is in the range of 7-8% per year.

During his visit to the state of Jharkhand, he reviewed the progress Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Ujjwala scheme to provide subsidised domestic gas connection to poor households.

