SAIL chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary assaulted, two held

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary and his driver were allegedly assaulted by four men in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas area on Wednesday night in what police suspect is a case of road rage. While two of the accused were arrested from the spot by police on patrol duty, Chaudhary and his driver were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where they were discharged after treatment. Police said one of the arrested accused had been involved in cases of theft earlier and the other is a labourer.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chaudhary said he was on his way home from work when his car was “intentionally hit” by another car at around 10.30 pm on August Kranti Marg. “We stopped our car and I came out with my driver to check the damage. Within a few minutes, the occupants of other car also came out and asked us for money to repair their car. We refused and got back in our car. But then, they got aggressive. One of them held my driver by his neck, while the other three attacked me with iron rods they had pulled out from their car. They hit me on my head, neck, knees and legs,” he said.

Chaudhary said he screamed for help, but no one came to their rescue. Speaking to The Indian Express, DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said they have registered an FIR with charges of attempt to murder. He identified the two arrested as Amardeep and Lalit.

“Around 10.50 pm, our patrolling team saw that four men were attacking two others near Ansal Plaza. They immediately rescued the victims and arrested two men while two others managed to escape,” he said.

“He (Chaudhary) was heading towards Siri Fort, when their car brushed against the other vehicle. The accused then blocked the way by stopping their car in front. Chaudhary suffered injuries on his legs and shoulder in the assault. They also tried to hit him on his head, but he was rescued in time,” the DCP said. However, police are yet to find the iron rods that were said to have been used in the assault. “No signs of robbery were found. We are suspecting a case of road rage. We found a paper cutter in their possession, but it wasn’t used at the time of the incident. The two arrested were in an inebriated condition, but neither of them was driving. Lalit told police that he has been involved in theft cases and Amardeep works as labourer,” said Kumar.

In a statement, SAIL said it is “deeply shocked and anguished” by the “murderous assault on the Company’s Chairman… near HUDCO Place”, and claimed that the “assailants were also armed with knives”.

“The driver was left unharmed. Fortunately, the Police Motorcycle Patrol arrived at the site and managed to nab two persons. Chaudhary was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for immediate medical treatment. He has since been discharged from the hospital. A complaint to this effect has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station, New Delhi. The police is investigating the attack from all possible angles,” it said.