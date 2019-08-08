SAIL Chairman A K Chaudhary attacked by unidentified assailants in Delhi; probe on

The top boss of the PSU Maharatna received injuries on his head, neck, knees and legs as the attackers attacked him with rods and sharp-edged weapons, SAIL said.

In a shocking incident, a murderous assault on the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary by four unidentified assailants was reported on Wednesday night in New Delhi while he was on his way back to his residence from office in his official car. The top boss of the PSU Maharatna received injuries on his head, neck, knees and legs as the attackers attacked him with rods and sharp-edged weapons, SAIL said in a statement.

“Chaudhary was brutally attacked at around 10.30 pm when his car was intentionally hit by another car occupied by four people. As he and his driver came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the other three severely attacked Shri Chaudhary with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs. The assailants were also armed with knives. The driver was left unharmed,” SAIL said.

“The Police Motorcycle Patrol arrived at the site and managed to nab 2 persons. Shri Chaudhary was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for immediate medical treatment. He has since been discharged from the hospital. A complaint to this effect has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station, New Delhi. The police is investigating the attack from all possible angles,” SAIL also said.

In September last year, Anil Kumar Chaudhary had taken over as Chairman of the government-backed company. He had replaced PK Singh who retired from the post on June 30, 2018. Prior to this, he was serving as Director (Finance) at the country’s largest steelmaker since 2011.”During his tenure as Director (Finance), the company has been conferred upon with the first award for Excellence in Cost Management for the years 2014 and 2017,” SAIL had then said in a regulatory filing.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who holds over 30 years of experience in the iron and steel industry, is a law and management graduate from Delhi University and has also studied financial management at London’s Royal Institute of Public Administration.