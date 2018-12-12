  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 115
    BJP 108
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 15
    JCC 7
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Safeguard duty: Import of solar cell declines, domestic firms’ market shares up

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 5:44 AM

The government, in July, imposed a 25% safeguard duty on import of solar cells for a year ending July 29, 2019 from China, Malaysia and other developed countries.

India has an ambitious target to increase its solar capacity to 100 giga watt by 2022 from 24 giga watt at present.

The imposition of safeguard duty on the import of solar cells — the basic ingredient needed to manufacture solar panels — is starting to show its effect. In the first six months of FY19, the country imported solar cells worth $1,038 million, 47% lower than what was imported in the corresponding period a year ago.

This is a reversal of the trend that prevailed in the last three years, where value of solar imports increased at a compound annual growth rate of 91.4%. About 88% of domestic module requirements were met through imports in FY18.

The government, in July, imposed a 25% safeguard duty on import of solar cells for a year ending July 29, 2019 from China, Malaysia and other developed countries. The duty would be 20% for the next six months, till January 29, 2020, and 15% in the subsequent six months.

India has an ambitious target to increase its solar capacity to 100 giga watt by 2022 from 24 giga watt at present.

Meanwhile, the market shares of domestic solar panel makers are on the rise. According to data from Bridge to India, no Indian module supplier featured among the top ten module suppliers as on September, 2017. Cut to September, 2018, Adani Solar and Tata Power Solar find a place in that list in the renewable research agency’s latest report. The market share of Vikram Solar and Waaree Energies now stand at 3.3% and 1.1% respectively.

Some feel that the drop in solar import is actually a result of the slowdown in solar capacity addition due to the reduced enthusiasm and participation of the industry due to several uncertainties. In the first six months of FY19, 2,370 MW of solar projects was added, 5% lower than the capacity addition in H1, FY18.

Amit Gupta, legal and business affairs head, Vikram Solar said, “Solar developers are uncertain if they will be able to get the reimbursement on account of safeguard duty and/or how much time will be spent in getting the same recovered through legal process.”

Since imported solar equipment is usually 8-10% cheaper than those made in India and modules comprise about 60% of total project costs, solar developers had pointed out that the new duty might jeopardise the viability of solar projects.

CARE Ratings, in an earlier note, had said that the safeguard duty might increase solar tariffs by as much as 50 paise per unit. Currently, the lowest solar tariff stands at Rs 2.44/unit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Safeguard duty: Import of solar cell declines, domestic firms’ market shares up
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition