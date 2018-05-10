FULL TEXT: Sachin Bansal’s emotional Facebook post after Flipkart-Walmart deal goes massively viral

Sachin Bansal has exited the business by selling his entire stake of over 5 per cent for around whopping Rs 7,000 crore! (Photo from FB of Sachin Bansal)

It was really a big moment for Indian retail and e-commerce sectors when Walmart Inc officially confirmed the acquisition of 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for about USD 16 billion (Rs 1.05 lakh crore). Noteworthy, this is Walmart’s largest e-commerce deal which will give the US retailer access to the Indian online market. According to the experts, the Indian online market is estimated to grow to USD 200 billion within a decade. After Flipkart-Walmart deal, one of two founders Sachin Bansal is exiting, while the other co-founder Binny Bansal will retain some of his 5.5 per cent stake and will be Chairman of the company’s Board.

Sachin Bansal has exited the business by selling his entire stake of over 5 per cent for around whopping Rs 7,000 crore!

After the Flipkart-Walmart deal, Sachin Bansal posted an ’emotional’ message on his Facebook account.

“Sadly my work here is done”

Sachin Bansal wrote, “Sadly my work here is done and after 10 years, it’s time to hand over the baton and move on from Flipkart. But I’ll be watching and cheering from the outside — Flipsters, you better continue to do a good job!”

Here is the FULL TEXT of Sachin Bansal’s emotional Facebook post:-

“Flipkart truly upheld audacity and customer centricity and I got to work with the best people. We took on some of the biggest challenges and solved many complex problems for india.

Sadly my work here is done and after 10 years, it’s time to hand over the baton and move on from Flipkart. But I’ll be watching and cheering from the outside — Flipsters, you better continue to do a good job!

I’ll be taking some long time off and focus on finishing a few personal projects which I haven’t been able to find time for. Will catch up on gaming (and see what kids are playing these days) and brush up on my coding skills.

I will always cherish the relationships I’ve built and amazing experiences I’ve had.

Wishing all the best to the whole team.”

SACHIN BANSAL’s ORIGINAL FACEBOOK POST:-

Launched in 2007 and envisioned as the ‘Amazon of India’ before the latter came to India, Flipkart owns country’s largest online fashion retailers — Myntra and Jabong — both of which it had acquired.

IIT Delhi engineers, Sachin and Binny Bansal, had started Flipkart with a capital of Rs 4 lakh. Reportedly, they went door-to-door to deliver books when they began operations in 2007. And, now after 11 years after the establishment of Flipkart, the Walmart deal made them billionaires.