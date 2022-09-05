‘Saddened and shocked’: India Inc mourns

By Swaraj Baggonkar,

Members of India Inc expressed shock and grief over the untimely death of Cyrus Mistry in a road accident and said that Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka described Mistry as someone destined for greatness and a man of substance.

“Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him,” Mahindra tweeted.

RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Cyrus Mistry was one of the pillars of Indian industry and a visionary. His passing away at this young age is a great tragedy and a great loss to the nation. Extremely tragic event. It has taken away one of the stalwarts of Indian industry and business. Great loss to the nation and his family. My deep condolences.”

Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG Group, said, “So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group. ”Naveen Jindal, chairman, Jindal Steel & Power, said, “Deeply saddened to hear that Cyrus Mistry is no more. His tragic accident is shocking. He was a great human being and a thorough gentleman, will miss his ever-smiling presence. Prayers for the departed soul, Om Shanti.”

A statement by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said, “TCS mourns the untimely demise of our former chairman, Cyrus Mistry. He was a warm, friendly, and congenial person who built a strong relationship with the TCS family during his time as the chairman of the company. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends in their time of loss.”

A statement from IndiGo stated, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry, industrialist and former chairman of the Tata Group. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his loved ones.” “Cyrus inspired, in his quiet manner, all he worked with at Tata Group. I lost a friend and mentor,” tweeted Nirmalya Kumar, Lee Kong Chian professor of marketing at Singapore Management University. Kumar was a member of the group executive council formed by Mistry during his chairmanship days.