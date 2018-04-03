Sachin Tendulkar’s True Blue brand: Cricket legend plans to reach every fan in his second innings

“This summer collection is about Kashi. I’m sure guys will love it. I have seen all those clothes, and I’m loving it,” Sachin Tendulkar said. (Image: Twitter/@truebluebrand)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday announced the launch of a new summer collection under the True Blue Brand, in partnership with Arvind Fashion Brands. In an interview to CNBC TV18, Sachin Tendulkar said that he wishes to reach out to all his fans through the brand. “Our target is to meet the requirement of all the people who have supported me for a number of years. It’s our way of saying thank you to them, and at the same time getting products which are world-class,” Sachin said.

Interestingly, the legendary batsman has been involved in designing for the new collection. Sharing his thoughts about the new Kashi summer collection, Sachin said, “This summer collection is about Kashi. I’m sure guys will love it. I have seen all those clothes, and I’m loving it,” he said.

Notably, the brand started out in 2016 with an aim of garnering about Rs 200-300 crore over the next five years. Responding to the progress in terms of distribution and revenues, Alok Dubey, CEO- Arvind Lifestyle Brands Division at Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd said, “We have been focussing on the expansion of our network, and I can proudly say that we are doing very well. The brand is growing 100% in retail sales and in terms of distribution expansion, even a lot more,” he said. Notably, the brand has six stores currently, and more than 100 multi-brand stores.

“Our collection has expanded according to the needs of the market and we want it to be a brand to reach out to every Sachin’s fan. Everyone is truly inspired by the design, the heritage that India brings because, the core belief of this brand is that every story is rooted in design, and design about India,” Dubey told the channel.

Sharing the company’s strategy, Dubey said that the company is positioned as a well designed international brand from India. “If you look at the construct of the market, there is celebrity designer wear, which is out of reach, and then there’s bottom of the market. We operate in the wide space in between, where people are looking for a well-curated international quality brand from India. True Blue just happens to be from India, its a global brand, as Sachin said,” Alok Dubey told the channel.