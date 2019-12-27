Sachin Bansal-led Navi completes acquisition of MavenHive

Due to its tech prowess, MavenHive’s developer bootcamps were highly sought after by many notable tech companies for their induction programmes.

Founded by Bhavin Javia & Anandha Krishnan, MavenHive boasts of a highly qualified team of software developers.

Navi, a financial services company co-founded by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of MavenHive, a Bengaluru-based technology consulting firm to leapfrog their product development initiatives.

The Mavenhive team, along with its founders, have joined Navi. Founded by Bhavin Javia & Anandha Krishnan, MavenHive boasts of a highly qualified team of software developers. MavenHive has helped many tech companies like Flipkart, Gojek, Grasshopper and Scripbox to achieve major milestones in their product journeys. Due to its tech prowess, MavenHive’s developer bootcamps were highly sought after by many notable tech companies for their induction programmes.

Talking about the acquisition, Navi CEO Sachin Bansal said, “We are very excited about this acquisition which will add great capability to our ambitions to build cutting edge technology platforms that can take applications to scale.
“This acquisition will add to Navi’s technology capabilities.”“We are very eager to start working with Sachin, and with Navi” said Bhavin Javia commenting on the acquisition. “We were awed by the kind of organisation that he built Flipkart into. So, when Yogi Kulkarni (ex-Principal Architect of Flipkart and VP of Engineering at Navi) introduced us to this opportunity, we were excited to be part of the next leg of their journey,” he added.

