S Venkatakrishnan to be new Vedanta CEO

Vedanta Resources on Monday announced the appointment of Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as the chief executive officer (CEO) and a member of the board of directors, effective August 31, 2018. He succeeds Kuldip Kaura, the current interim CEO, who will continue in this position till the new CEO joins. Venkatakrishnan will join from AngloGold Ashanti, where he has been the CEO since 2013. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti’s website says it’s the third-largest gold mining company in the world measured by production.

Venkatakrishnan held several posts in the company as, between 2005 and 2013, he was the company’s chief financial officer and prior to that, he was CFO of London-listed Ashanti Goldfields. Commenting on the development, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal said, “Venkat is a widely respected business leader in the global resources space, who brings to Vedanta an impressive set of values and a wealth of experience in corporate and other roles in the UK, Africa, Australia, South America and India.

On his appointment, Venkatakrishnan said, “My initial focus will be to ensure continued operational excellence, efficient cost management and capital discipline across the portfolio, while continuing to drive improvements to the overall sustainability performance, thereby creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”