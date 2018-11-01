Rupee fall, surging ATF prices may push airlines to huge losses in a decade in FY19, says Crisil

The debt liability of airlines is projected to rise by 10 percent by FY19, the report said.

Reversing a three-year joyride, domestic airlines are projected to post losses in the ongoing fiscal in wake of higher ATF costs and falling rupee, said a report by rating agency CRISIL. The debt liability of airlines is projected to rise by 10 percent by FY19, the report said. The report pitches for a 12 percent increase in airfares to offset the rise in costs.

“Almost two-thirds of an airline’s cost, and therefore profitability, is susceptible to fluctuations in forex rates and ATF prices,” said Sachin Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings. “To offset the increase in operating cost, the industry will have to raise average fares by 12% — that, too, assuming there is no change in the passenger load factor (PLF). But the aggressive expansion plans of carriers and the race to maintain high PLFs will keep competitive intensity high and limit their ability to increase fares.”

Of the total cost of airlines, ATF accounts for 35-40 percent, aircraft engine rentals and maintenance costs (denominated in US dollars) account for another 30-35 percent of the costs, as per Crisil.

“At an estimated Rs 9,300 crore, the industry’s losses at EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) level would surpass the Rs 7,348 crore blow it was dealt in fiscal 2014. That was followed by three good years through fiscal 2018, when carriers reeled in aggregate profit of Rs 4,000 crore on average at the EBIT level,” the report said.

Since the rupee has fallen 13 percent versus the dollar since March, it is expected to deal a severe blow to the domestic airlines’ financials, Crisil said.

