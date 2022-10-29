Rules same for everyone: Govt on Musk takeover

With Elon Musk taking charge at Twitter and firing the top leadership team, the government said it hopes that going forward, the microblogging site would not take an adversarial position and comply with the country’s rules governing the intermediaries.

“How does it matter to the government who owns what? Our laws and rules are applicable to platforms regardless of who owns it or who doesn’t own it,” minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

The change of guard at Twitter comes on a day when the government notified further changes in the IT rules by constituting grievance appellate committees (GACs) to look into complaints by the users of social media firms. These committees would adjudicate complaints by users relating to blocking of content or accounts by the grievance redressal officers of the social media firms.

The government feels that the said committees would provide an alternative to a user to file an appeal against the decision of the grievance officer rather than directly going to the court of law. Hence, the user can appeal to the said committee in case of his dissatisfaction with the order of the grievance officer and seek an alternative redressal mechanism. However, the user would have the right to seek judicial remedy at any time.



Currently, users having objections to any content or account being blocked can move courts directly for redressal. By creating grievance appellate committees, the government wants to create an adjudicating body between the grievance redressal officers of social media firms and the courts of law.

Last year, Twitter had resisted some of the changes brought about by the government in IT rules, which required them to appoint grievance redressal officers in the country and resolve consumer grievances within a specific time period, as well as have designated nodal officers for coordination with the government over law and order matters.

The government had to write several letters to Twitter to comply with the guidelines and appoint the designated officers or lose its intermediary status. The microblogging site complied much beyond the government’s deadline. Currently, the Karnataka government is hearing a matter where Twitter has challenged government’s order to take down certain tweets which were seen to disturb law and order.