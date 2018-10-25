  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ruias last-minute googly for Essar Steel! Offer to clear dues after 14 months, want IBC process withdrawn

Ruias last-minute googly for Essar Steel! Offer to clear dues after 14 months, want IBC process withdrawn

By: | Updated: October 25, 2018 5:46 PM

The Ruias, promoters of the Essar Steel, have thrown a last-minute googly in the bankruptcy case by making an offer to clear lenders' dues after nearly 14 months.

The Ruias, promoters of the Essar Steel, have thrown a googly in the bankruptcy case by making an offer to clear lenders' dues after nearly 14 months. The Ruias, promoters of the Essar Steel, have thrown a googly in the bankruptcy case by making an offer to clear lenders’ dues after nearly 14 months.

The Ruias, promoters of the Essar Steel, have thrown a googly in the bankruptcy case by making an offer to clear lenders’ dues after nearly 14 months. The Ruias are offering Rs 54,389 crore against the outstanding dues of Rs 49,000 crore to lenders in return for the withdrawal of the case from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), TV news reports said.

The offer made by the Ruia family trumps the ArcelorMittal bid of Rs 50,000 crore. However, it is now up to the lenders to decide whether they want to go ahead with the Ruias’ better offer by withdrawing from the IBC process or want to continue with it and evaluate bids of other companies or will give chance to other companies to trump the new offer.

Essar Steel was one of the twelve big NPA accounts identified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for immediate resolution.

Updates follow soon…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Stock Market

TRENDING NOW

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Switch to Hindi Edition