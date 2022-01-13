RSP supplies 2.9 lakh tonne of steel to Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana

Authorities of the Odisha-based plant have been making efforts to fulfil requirements of customised steel products for high-profile infrastructure projects in the country, it said.

Rourkela Steel Plant, an unit of SAIL, has so far supplied approximately 2.9 lakh tonnes of special grade steel to the mega lift irrigation project at Kaleswaram in neighouring Telangana.The supplies included Boiler IS 2002 Grade-3 and high tensile grade E-300 BR plates rolled in RSP’s New Plate Mill. The supplies is part of the SAIL’s endeavour to strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The RSP has been making all-out efforts to fulfill the requirements of customized steel products for high-profile infrastructure projects undertaken all over the country, an official statement said.

Claimed to be the costliest irrigation project to be taken up in any State in India till date, the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project aims to irrigate around 37 lakh acres in the 15 districts of Telangana. Besides, the project will also be providing drinking water to several small and medium towns and cities of the state, especially to Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The 4300 mm wide New Plate Mill of RSP is equipped with state-of-art technology to produce a wide range of plates with close tolerances to meet stringent international standards. The Mill is consistently adding products with stringent specifications and wider varieties to its basket so as to enter high-end segments and carve out a niche for itself in the national steel firmament.