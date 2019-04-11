Rs 40,000 cashback on Paytm Mall: Sweepstakes, holidays, other offers; check details

The offer is applicable on the shopping of various products including applications, mobiles, laptops and consumer electronics.

Paytm Mall has come up with offers on shopping above Rs 1,999 starting 10 April 2019. Valid till 31 May 2019, the sweepstakes offer provides a chance to win from prizes such as Holiday for two in Singapore, Laptops, ACs, Refrigerators and LED Television sets, Paytm E-Commerce unit said.

The offer is applicable on the shopping of various products including applications, mobiles, laptops and consumer electronics. To avail the same, purchases from Paytm and its partner retail stores, which are spread across 500 cities, can be made. Paytm also said that it is giving away discounts from 50-80% on the products in the catalogue.

“Deals with up to 50% off on a variety of fashion and electronics, cashback worth up to Rs 40,000 on Fashion & Home & Kitchen brands across 680 stores in 210 cities. Top brands include Red Tape, Khadim’s, Lotto & Sports Station,” the company said in a statement.

Also, with partner brands such as LG, Bluestar and IFB, Paytm Mall is giving away cashback up to Rs 30,000 on LG products, up to Rs 11,500 cashback on Bluestar appliances and up to Rs 23,600 cashback on IFB products.

Meanwhile, Paytm mall had previously announced that it will be on a lookout for about 300 employees in the next few months which it will hire across various departments such as business, technology, and product etc. The company had recently hired 200 people. Alibaba backed Paytm’s subsidiary Paytm Mall has also registered a growth of 200% in its O2O business in the last 6 months, it had announced.

To register its presence in retail stores, Paytm Mall had tied up with stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Big Baazar etc as tactile and store shopping experience continue to charm the consumers.