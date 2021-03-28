  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rs 4.6K-crore deal: IndiGrid seals power network buy in N-E

March 28, 2021 4:15 AM

NER-II Transmission Ltd (NER-II) that has been acquired is part of the inter-state transmission scheme network, with a build, own, operate and maintain contract of 35 years. It provides electricity to around 5.3 crore people in the three states.

The acquisitions will enable the InvIT to increase its dividend distribution per unit (DPU) further. The DPU is currently Rs 12.40 per annum.

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), India’s first power-sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), completed acquisition of a transmission network in the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura from Sterlite Power at an enterprise value of `4,625 crore, the firm said on Saturday.

With this acquisition, the largest in the segment, IndiGrid’s asset under monetisation (AUM) has risen 34% to around `20,000 crore. The platform’s asset portfolio now consists of 13 power transmission projects, with a total network of 38 power transmission lines and 11 substations extending over around 7,570 circuit kilometres.

Harsh Shah, chief executive officer at IndiGrid, said FY21 has been a transformational year for IndiGrid with Rs 7,500- crore acquisitions across inter-state transmission, intra-state transmission, and regulated tariff transmission projects as well as a solar project.

The acquisitions will enable the InvIT to increase its dividend distribution per unit (DPU) further. The DPU is currently Rs 12.40 per annum.

“Going forward, with a robust acquisition pipeline and proposed equity infusion via rights issue, IndiGrid is in steadfast position to capitalise on the growth opportunities..,” the firm said. “The acquisition of NER-II was envisaged as part of the framework agreement signed with Sterlite Power in April 2019. The investment manager of IndiGrid had signed a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition of NER-II on March 5, 2021,” it added.

KKR and GIC together hold around 45% in IndiGrid, while Sterlite Power holds 40% in the investment manager arm of IndiGrid.

Cyril Amarchand and Mangaldas, PriceWaterHouse Coopers, L&T-S&L and J Sagar Associates advised IndiGrid on this transaction.

InvITs are designed to manage revenue-generating infrastructure assets; these tend to offer regular yield to investors. The structure is also seen to make available an alternative route to raise funds to state-run companies, given the government’s budgetary constraints.

