  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rs 1.08 lakh cr worth loans sanctioned under discom liquidity package

By: |
October 17, 2020 5:50 PM

In May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion into cash-strapped discoms, facing demand slump due to the lockdown to contain COVID-19.

REC also said it has sanctioned Rs 2,790 crore to Jammu Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL) under the scheme.REC also said it has sanctioned Rs 2,790 crore to Jammu Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL) under the scheme.

As much as Rs 1.08 lakh crore worth of loans under the liquidity package for stressed power distribution utilities have been sanctioned so far, REC said on Saturday.

In May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion into cash-strapped discoms, facing demand slump due to the lockdown to contain COVID-19.

Related News

This package was later increased to Rs 1.2 lakh crore by the Ministry of Power. 

“Till date, REC and PFC (Power Finance Corporation) have sanctioned Rs 1.08 lakh crore and released nearly Rs 30,000 crore to discoms under the scheme,” REC said in a statement.

The loans under the package will be co-funded by PFC and REC in equal proportion. The loans would be sanctioned in two equal tranches.

REC also said it has sanctioned Rs 2,790 crore to Jammu Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL) under the scheme.

The agreement was signed between the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, JKPCL, REC and PFC.

Under the liquidity infusion scheme of the Centre, REC and PFC are extending financial assistance at a concessional rate of interest, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Rs 1.08 lakh cr worth loans sanctioned under discom liquidity package
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gems, jewellery exports may dip 20-25 pc; growth expected by FY22: GJEPC
2Jet Airways’ lenders approve resolution plan after 16-month long wait
3HDFC Bank Q2 net profit rises 16% to Rs 7,703 cr