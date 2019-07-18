RP Sanjiv Goenka Group mulling foray into ayurveda

Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka on Thursday said its research and development division is presently focused on three categories — personal care, ayurveda and Indian snacks, in the FMCG segment.

The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group is mulling foray into ayurveda, a vertical in which major FMCG players have set foot in line with growing consumer preference for herbal products. Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka on Thursday said its research and development division is presently focused on three categories — personal care, ayurveda and Indian snacks, in the FMCG segment.

In June, CESC Ventures Ltd, a group company, had picked up a stake in Herbolab India Pvt Ltd, which makes ayurvedic medicines and products. Goenka said the group is also looking to launch the newly-acquired premium grocery offering, Nature’s Basket in Kolkata. He said it would launch the grocery brand in the city with 15-20 stores, which it had acquired at a cost of Rs 300 crore from the Godrej Group.

“We are keen to expand this brand in Kolkata and scouting for available space across the metropolis,” he said. Ideally, the size of each of these stores is between 4,000 sq ft and 5,000 sq ft, but the maiden store in the city will likely be of 10,000 sq ft, Goenka said. The group had got access to Nature’s Basket stores in prime locations of Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.