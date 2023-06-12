Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels expands internationally with Regenta Arie Lagoon in Sri Lanka

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels on Monday said that it has expanded internationally with the launch of Regenta Arie Lagoon in Negombo, Sri Lanka. The new property is situated in Thalahena. Benefiting from its strategic location, a convenient 30-minute drive from the airport and the bustling commercial capital of Colombo, Regenta Arie Lagoon provides an ideal escape from the hectic city life, it said in a statement.

It features deluxe rooms, family deluxe rooms, premier deluxe rooms with private plunge pools, and premier suites, with views of the lagoon or the Indian ocean. Chander K Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Orchid Hotels, said that the expansion into Sri Lanka is a result of meticulous planning focused on targeted markets. The Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels is also planning on further foreign launches, particularly in locations that are tourism landscape.

For leisure enthusiasts, the Arie Spa provides a sanctuary amidst the picturesque lagoon and golden beach of Negombo, it said. The spa features additional amenities, including a foot massage lounge, a heated room, and a dry sauna, further enhancing the spa experience. The property’s Banana Prawn restaurant offers an array of exquisite cuisines ranging from local delicacies to international favorites. The Kalapuwa Lounge and Negombo Seafood Restaurant cater to discerning palates and wine connoisseurs, offering exquisite meals paired with a selection of fine wines. It also features a barracuda-themed establishment, Bar-A-Cuda Bar.

For business guests, the property offers both indoor and outdoor venues with panoramic views of the lagoon and gardens, perfect for hosting events such as awards nights, product launches, or special occasions. “Each banquet hall is equipped with modern decor, advanced lighting, and state-ofthe-art audiovisual capabilities, tailored to meet specific requirements,” it said.