Royal Orchid Hotels appoints Philip Logan as its COO

Philip Logan has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in India and abroad. He has done his hotel management from Griffith University in Australia and MBA from Sydney University of Technology.

Royal Orchid Hotels on Monday announced the appointment of Philip Logan as its chief operating officer (COO).

Royal Orchid Hotels on Monday announced the appointment of Philip Logan as its chief operating officer (COO), with effect from 19 June 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing. Philip Logan has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in India and abroad. He has done his hotel management from Griffith University in Australia and MBA from Sydney University of Technology.

“His last assignment was Cluster leadership role for Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia for Ayers Rock Resort in Southern Hemisphere Australia which has 5 resorts and 16 Food and beverage outlets,” the company informed in the filing. Philip Logan was vice president (operation) for Barque Hotels South Asia for 3.5 Years, vice president (special projects) for Accor Hotels working on various hotels which are large mixed use for midscale and upscale hotel openings. He also had a long and distinguished career in Accor group and has worked as general manager for hotels like Sofitel Sydney Wentworth and Canary Wharf in London.

“Philip Loganhas spent 12 years in India and had opened the first HICC Novotel in Hyderabad and was instrumental in opening the Grand Mercure Bengaluru, Ibis Bengaluru, and Novotel Tech Park and was part of bringing the international brand Accor, Novotel, and Ibis to Indian audiences,” it said in the filing.

Earlier, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels had announced its international expansion with the launch of Regenta Arie Lagoon in Negombo, Sri Lanka.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 15:23 IST

