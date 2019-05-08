Royal Enfield to recall 7,000 units of Bullet, Bullet Electra

Royal Enfield will recall nearly 7,000 units of its Bullet and Bullet Electra models to fix faulty brake caliper bolt.\u00a0The recall is undertaken for the two models manufactured between March 20, 2019 and April 30, 2019, the Eicher-owned company said in a statement. Brake caliper bolt is apart of braking system, which secures brake hose and brake caliper. The company said service investigations revealed that the torque maintained on brake caliper bolts, as supplied by vendor, on a few of these motorcycles were not as per its quality standards. Earlier in 2016, Royal Enfield had recalled its model Himalayan after several customers complained of faulty rocker shaft and clutch assembly. While the company claimed that the issues were non-critical, customers complained of issues such as automatically moving of the vehicle as soon as the engine is turned on, putting rider\u2019s safety at risk. Other issues highlighted were poor design and comfort along with uncomfortable seat and footpegs height.