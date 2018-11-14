Royal Enfield strike ends, output loss pegged at 28,000 units

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 1:28 AM

Royal Enfield on Tuesday said that the entire workforce at its Oragadam facility reported to work, bringing an end to the strike, effective November 13, 2018, and all three plants of the company are now operational at their full capacity.

From September 24, 2018, a part of the workforce at Royal Enfield’s manufacturing facility at Oragadam, near Chennai had stayed away from work.

Royal Enfield on Tuesday said that the entire workforce at its Oragadam facility reported to work, bringing an end to the strike, effective November 13, 2018, and all three plants of the company are now operational at their full capacity.

From September 24, 2018, a part of the workforce at Royal Enfield’s manufacturing facility at Oragadam, near Chennai had stayed away from work. Nevertheless, a majority of our workforce at Oragadam did continue to report to work and actively engaged in operations, the company said in a statement.

During this time, our manufacturing facilities at Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal continued to operate and deliver to their full capacity. The loss of production was 28,000 motorcycles during the period of strike.
Royal Enfield is deeply committed to maintaining and furthering cordial relations with its workforce. We continue to maintain the highest standards of conduct & discipline, teamwork and respect for each other, the statement added.

