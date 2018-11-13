Royal Enfield strike called off, workers resume duty

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 3:14 AM

The 50-day-old strike at Royal Enfield manufacturing factory situated at Oragadam near here has been called off. Sources in the know confirmed that the striking workers, numbering into more than 650 are expected to resume their first shift effective Tuesday.

To a specific question, he said, “Except 50 odd trainees most of the striking workers are allowed to resume their duty and the trainees issue will be looked after at a later stage post discussions.”

Following a marathon discussions held between the district collector, management officials and workers union, it has been agreed to end the strike and the workers set to resume their duty effective Tuesday morning, said R Sampath, vice-president, Royal Enfied Employees Union.
Speaking to FE, he said: “Based on the Collector’s instructions, the management has agreed to issue bonus as per norms. The management has also agreed to provide us a locker, as sought by us for long time, to keep our mobile phones personally.
It may be noted that the workers were on strike for more than 50 days since September end, demanding wage revision, bonus, reinstatement of dismissed employee/s and recognition of workers union formation.
The company did not accept and the workers had to go for a strike.

