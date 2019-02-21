Royal Enfield stalemate continues as management seeks workers’ understanding

Royal Enfield stalemate continues as mgmt seeks workers’ undertaking

The stalemate at Royal Enfield’s Oragadam plant near here continued on Wednesday as the reconciliation meeting between the management, workers union and deputy labour commissioner failed to bring in any solution. Though workers expressed willingness to resume duty, they could not do so as the management sought an undertaking or apology letter from the workers to resume duty. However, the union refused to budge and has decided to continue the strike.

The next reconciliation meeting is expected to take place on February 26, sources in the know told FE. In an e-mail response to FE’s query, the company’s spokesperson said: “Employee commitment to contribute towards the success of the organisation is paramount. Therefore, those willing to resume their duties need to sign an undertaking to reaffirm their commitment to the organisation and its larger goals, along with the willingness to perform the duties assigned to them.

Some employees have already resumed their duties following the process.”

When contacted, a senior office bearer of the union, said: “Though we agreed to resume duties at the reconciliation meeting, we could not do so as the management sought an apology from workers before resuming duties, which we refused to do so.”

According to him, the management wants the letter to state that the strike is illegal and workers’ participation is also wrong. It also wants an undertaking that they will not indulge in such activities henceforth.

Moreover, the management has also decided to transfer a few of our office bearers/workers, including women workers, to places like Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Jaipur, purely to work in showrooms, which is unfortunate and unwarranted and we also raised this victimisation issue at the reconciliation meeting. There are more than 150 women workers in the production side, he added.

In response to this transfer issue raised by the union, the company’s spokesperson said, “We attended the meeting at the Labour Commissioner’s office on Monday, February 18th, and have clarified our stance to the concerned authorities. We continue to engage with our workforce, through internal mechanisms and remain focused on resolving all issues in an amicable manner while keeping the best long term interests of the organisation and our workforce in mind.”

The spokesperson has clarified that “our workforce and employees regularly receive focused training that is aimed at enhancing their skills and competence to serve our customers better. Currently, a few such trained employees have been sent on deputation to other cities to undertake specific product related tasks. Transfers from one role/location to another is a regular activity and is in the interest of overall employee development while meeting organisation requirements.”

The spokesperson further said that “Royal Enfield remains deeply committed, as always in the past, to maintaining respectful relationships with all employees. We believe an engaged workforce and cordial industrial relations, create a culture of excellence where all employees are proud of their contributions to the organisation. We have been working closely with our workforce and have undertaken various constructive and confidence building initiatives. It is unfortunate that a certain section of our workforce has resorted to an illegal strike at our Oragadam plant in Chennai, despite the company’s best efforts and positive intentions.

Currently, a majority of the workforce continues to report for work at the Oragadam plant. Our other manufacturing facilities, including our plants at Vallam Vadagal and Tiruvottiyur, continue to remain fully operational.”