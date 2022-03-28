Royal Enfield Scram 411: The good, the bad and the wacko

It’s got an exceptionally good design, in terms of both form and function. It’s bad because the ‘information display’ doesn’t display enough information. And it’s wacko, for its insane acceleration from 70-100 km/h in fifth gear. Read on…

The Scram 411 is a unique motorcycle. Give it to a seasoned rider, an adventure biker, an urban commuter or someone who has just learnt to ride, and all would be at equal ease riding it. Based on Royal Enfield’s Himalayan motorcycle, it gets the 411cc petrol engine (24.3 bhp, 32 Nm), which is just right for its size and weight (183.5 kg).

Design

It is one of the best designed motorcycles in India. It comes with seven colourways (i.e. dual colours with smartly placed graphics; for example, the white-coloured motorcycle comes with a red-coloured tank, black stripes and red-coloured tyre rim tapes, and so on). Centre stand and tripper pod are accessories that can be fitted after purchasing the motorcycle.

Its ground clearance is 200 mm, the front tyre is 19-inch and the rear is 17-inch. Both tyres get disc brakes with always-on ABS.

Engine performance

The initial acceleration (0-60 km/h) is effortless, but slower than similarly priced motorcycles such as Bajaj Dominar 400. The Scram 411, however, has insane acceleration from 70-100 km/h in fifth gear, so overtaking long vehicles on a highway is a breeze, and while doing so the exhaust note is music to ears.

Fuel efficiency, when checked in a rudimentary manner (reserve to reserve), turned out to be about 40 km/litre.

Riding position

The Scram 411 isn’t designed for speed, but for touring, off-roading and city riding. Because its seat height is lower than the Himalayan, straddling it is easier. The riding position is relaxed for a person whose height varies from five-and-a-half to six feet—back upright, shoulders right above the hips, and knees forming an almost 90-degree angle.

The seat appears firm—it’s more like a touring seat (I rode it non-stop for about 100 km without getting tired). It doesn’t have a windscreen like the Himalayan, so at speeds above 100 km/h there is enough (and often uncomfortable) wind pressure on the rider’s helmet.

The information display

The ‘information display’ doesn’t display enough information. It shows you Trip A and B, odometer, speedometer, fuel-level indicator, time, reserve-trip indicator and gear indicator. Some would argue that’s enough, but it doesn’t show you engine RPM, distance-to-empty, real-time and average fuel efficiency, compass, etc (enough and more information can be packed in a thumbnail-sized chip and sensors, and at least the top-end variant of the Scram 411 must display this, given the fact that Honda’s similarly-priced motorcycle has most such info).

The tripper

The Scram 411 gets the navigation app (displayed on the Tripper pod, next to the speedometer), but during twilight or low-light conditions the bright white light of the speedometer as well as of the Tripper tends to dazzle the rider’s eyes (the Night Mode either automatically switches on or you have to use the Royal Enfield app to activate it). A light intensity control physical button can make things easier. Another problem with the Tripper is that it tends to eat the phone’s battery (the app must be running on the phone to use the Tripper) quite fast.

Pricing

Ex-showroom prices start at Rs 2.03 lakh, up to Rs 2.09 lakh. While it is competitive, just by paying Rs 12,000-odd extra you can buy the Himalayan, which comes across as a bigger motorcycle. But the easy-riding nature of the Scram 411 is—to rephrase a famous advertising tagline—priceless.

Similar motorcycles:

Yezdi Scrambler: 334cc (28.7 bhp, 28.2 Nm); Rs 2.05 lakh. It’s got a true scrambler styling and its twin exhausts make it look cool. It’s the closest competitor to the Scram 411 in terms of power and price.

Bajaj Dominar: 373.3cc (39.5 bhp, 35 Nm); Rs 2.17 lakh. It’s made for both city riding and the highway. But its low ground clearance (157 mm) means it may not be the right bike to take off the road.

KTM 390 Adventure: 373cc (42.9 bhp, 37 Nm); Rs 3.28 lakh. It’s far more powerful, but more expensive as well. Ideally, the 390 Adventure competes against the Himalayan, instead of the Scram 411.

Royal Enfield Scram 411’s Specifications:

Engine: 411cc, petrol

Power: 24.3 bhp

Torque: 32 Nm

Gearbox: 5-speed (1 down, 4 up)

Fuel tank: 15 litres

Weight (without fuel): 183.5 kg

Ground clearance: 200 mm

Front tyre: 19-inch

Rear tyre: 17-inch

Price: Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom)