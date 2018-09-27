Royal Enfield launches 650cc Twins with eye on US market

In the first five months of current fiscal (April-August), the international sales of the company grew 20% to 9,061 units as compared to 7,523 units in the same period last fiscal.

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, on Wednesday announced the global launch of twin cylinder motorcycles, the Continental GT 650 Twin and the Interceptor INT 650 Twin.

Despite their links to the past, the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 are entirely new motorcycles from the ground up, developed jointly by Royal Enfield’s development teams located both in India and at its state-of-the-art technical centre at Bruntingthorpe in the UK.

The motorcycles — the Continental GT 650, a sporty cafe racer, and the Interceptor INT 650, a stylish roadster — combine classic looks with carefully considered engineering that has resulted in a brace of machines with a common engine that will inspire confidence in new riders as much as they will satisfy the expectations of more experienced motorcyclists.

According to company sources, these two models will be produced at the company’s Oragadum plant in Chennai and will be made available across the globe, particularly in the US early next year. The company hopes to retail these two bikes in India by the end of this year.

In the first five months of current fiscal (April-August), the international sales of the company grew 20% to 9,061 units as compared to 7,523 units in the same period last fiscal.

Launched in Santa Cruz, California for North American market, these motorcycles will be priced at $5,799 (for the Interceptor INT 650), and $5,999 (for the Continental GT 650), for the Standard colourways. The Custom and Chrome colourways will be priced at $5,999 and $6,499 for the Interceptor INT 650 and at $6,249 and $6,749 for the Continental GT 650, respectively, said a press release here.

Siddhartha Lal, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “We have had an amazing journey at Royal Enfield over the last decade, growing from sales of around 50,000 motorcycles in 2010 to over 820,000 motorcycles in 2017. This unprecedented growth is a result of our focus on making simple, deeply engaging, beautiful motorcycles, that are modern at the core, and building a thriving ecosystem of personal journeys and expressions around them.

“We are delighted with how the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 have turned out. The twins are our first truly global line of products and will play a very strategic role in ushering the next set of Royal Enfield owners across the world.”

Rudratej Singh, president, Royal Enfield, said, “In India, we have over three million Royal Enfield customers of the 350cc and 500cc motorcycles, who have been waiting for the next expression of the pure, simple and fun motorcycling. In international markets, the twins will play a strategic role not just for us but for the industry to expand the mid-weight segment and invite new users into the category. We expect the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 to represent the perfect opportunity to upgrade commuters in South East Asia and Latin America, as well as expand the motorcycling segment in the US and Europe.”