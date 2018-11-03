Royal Enfield invites workers to resume duty again, but union says no to riders

It is reliably learnt that the management set pre-conditions like handing over respective mobile phones to the security as well an undertaking from workers that they will not indulge in such activities in future.

Hit hard by the marked production loss in the last two months, Royal Enfield, an arm of Eicher Motors, has again invited all the striking employees to resume their duty at the earliest and hold dialogue internally. But the workers’ union refuses to resume work with pre-conditions set by the management.

A statement issued by the chief operating officer of Royal Enfield to the striking employees said that there is already a process outlining how the employees on strike can resume duties through depositing their phones at security and getting attendance cards reactivated, which despite the hardship caused due to the strike, “reflects our good intention on resolving this issue”.

In his message, the COO further said that the democratically elected Collaboration Forum has been tirelessly working to bring employee issues to the fore and drive them to an appropriate closure.

Keeping employee benefits and well-being as critical, it is only in the greater interest of all of us to work through the internal mechanisms to a purposeful dialogue and arrive at concrete resolutions.

Responding to the management’s invitation to resume duty, the Royal Enfield Employees Union (which is spearheading the strike for more than a month from now), in its letter on Friday said that the company should respect/honour the joint labour commissioner’s suggestions, including allowing the striking workers to resume their duty without any pre-conditions and should resolve the demands internally. Accordingly, we will wait for the management’s further clarification and till such a time will continue our strike.

It is reliably learnt that the management set pre-conditions like handing over respective mobile phones to the security as well an undertaking from workers that they will not indulge in such activities in future.

On Thursday, the company announced that it incurred a production loss of 25,000 units since the workers went on strike effective September 24.

In his letter, the chief operating officer further said that the strike situation prevailing since September 24 has been unfortunate and very disturbing to me where some of our colleagues chose to abstain from work. Ever since then, there have been several interventions and efforts to bring the situation to normal and resolve concerns in an amicable manner. Despite sincere efforts, it has been observed that citing flimsy reasons and digressing from meaningful conversations, few colleagues have consciously and continuously chosen to spread misinformation and incite/coerce others to remain away from work.

With the intent to reinforce the organisation’s positive outlook, I wish to re-establish the fact that Royal Enfield invites all employees to contribute positively to our collective success. As we continue to run regular operations at our plants, I take this opportunity once again to invite all those who still have not resumed work to follow the process and restart work at the earliest, he said further.

In his response to the COO invitation, R Kuchelan, president, Royal Enfield Employees Union, said that the management must be aware of the fact that the Kancheepuram district Collector has informed us post October 31 meeting that the management agreed to abide by the advise of the joint commissioner of labour dated September 27 and October 3, respectively. The union was also informed that the workers while resuming duty should only make a request to reactivate the attendance card.

Kuchelan, in his letter further said, when the workers reported for duty on October 5, the management violated Section 9A of the Industrial Disputes Act and insisted a new service condition, which was subsequently pointed out by JCL of the labour department on the management’s violation. Therefore, it was the management that was responsible for the stalemate.

According to him, the DCL, Irugattukkottai has advised us that the management is yet to report their position whether the it is willing to abide by the advice of JCL or not. Under these circumstances, we have advised our workers to wait for further decision.