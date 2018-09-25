Royal Enfield, India Yamaha workers stage protests over unions

Thousands of workers (both permanent and contractual) of Royal Enfield, India Yamaha Motor and Myoung Shin Automotive India (MSI), a vendor/supplier of Hyundai Motor India, have gone on protest against the management of respective firms for reinstating some of the employees, who were summarily dismissed over their decision to form labour unions, strongly supported by CITU.

Respective company sources confirmed the development. However, they refused to give any further details about the ongoing labour problems.

When contacted, a spokesperson of Royal Enfield, while confirming the developments, said that some of the workers have gone on sit-in-protest effective Monday and as of now there is no impact on production. The official declined to give any further detail.

When contacted, CITU state president A Soundararajn confirmed the developments that the trade union body wanted to form a workers union to show solidarity as well to fight together in future if anything goes against workers’ interest.

“We wanted to form a workers’ union across all the factories as we fear that these companies may retrench workers without any valid reason. While some of them are permanent in nature the rest are contractual.

In India Yamaha Motor, the workers are involved in strike for last three days as some of the office bearers of the union have been summarily dismissed by the management. The workers were demanding for a labour union for long and have floated a union recently to safeguard themselves.

Similarly, some of the contractual workers at Royal Enfield plant at Oragadam/Vallam Vadagal have been on warpath from Monday as four of them were summarily dismissed by the management as they tried to form a labour union.

“We have fundamental rights to form a workers’ union within the factory but the managements were against it,” Soundararajan further said.

While India Yamaha has an annual production capacity of close to 1 million units per annum (post its recent expansion), Royal Enfield has just increased its production capacity to 9.5 lakh units per annum.

According to Soundararajan, the deputy/assistant labour commissioners called for a tripartite meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively to sort out the issues pertaining to labour unrest of Yamaha India and Royal Enfield. Recently workers at the Renault-Nissan facility have threatened they will be forced to look at various options including possible strike against the management’s decision for VRS.

Similarly, over 140 permanent workers of Myoung Shin Automotive India (MSI) have stuck work demanding recognition of their union and rights to demand fair wages. MSI, an Indian subsidiary of Korean manufacturer Myung Shin, produces chassis and doors and is a Tier 1 supplier to Hyundai. It has been operating since 2006 in Mannur Village. “As promised to pay revised wages of `14,500 a month for a contract worker, the management decided to pay only `13,500 a month, which is unwarranted, hence the workers decided to go for a strike,” Soundararajan said.

Responding to queries, Royal Enfield said it has always been deeply committed to maintaining respectful relationships with all employees. “We believe an engaged workforce and cordial industrial relations create a culture of excellence where all employees are proud of their contributions to the organisation,” it said in a statement.

“At Oragadam on Monday, a majority of associate engineers are fully engaged in performing their roles; some of them did not report for work, though they were present in the facility.

“We have forums that address matters related to the well being of workmen and are working to understand the issue that compelled a few workmen to refrain from reporting for work on Monday. We are hopeful of arriving at a mutually beneficial solution,” it added.