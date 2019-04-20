Royal Enfield drives into South Korea, opens first store in Seoul

Royal Enfield, the global leader in mid-sized motorcycles, on Friday announced its entry in South Korea with Vintage Motors (Kiheung International) as its official distributor-partner in the country. The iconic British motorcycle manufacturer arrives in Korea with its first flagship store in Seoul at Hannam-daero 42-gil, commencing its full operation, including after sales, spares and service. This strategic announcement is in line with Royal Enfield\u2019s focused international thrust of leading and expanding its mid-sized motorcycle segment (250-750cc). Royal Enfield has been increasing its global footprint to tap the huge potential in the mid-sized motorcycle segment over the last few years, and as per SIAM data, the company has reported an 8.10% growth in its international sales to 20,825 units in the just concluded fiscal, against 19,262 units sold in previous fiscal. Also read:\u00a0Twitter floods with wishes for Mukesh Ambani on birthday; interesting things to know Commenting on the launch of Royal Enfield at the exclusive store in Korea, Vimal Sumbly, APAC business head, said, \u201cOur focus is to sustain and expand our reach in international markets, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Royal Enfield has seen a consistent growth in the APAC region. Korea is an important chapter in the growth story and we are thrilled to commence business here. We are fully committed to focus all our energies on becoming part of the fabric of this country\u2019s rich motorcycling culture.\u201d