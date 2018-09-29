Royal Enfield declares one-day paid holiday

At its Vallam Vadagal factory, Royal Enfield continued to produce vehicles on Friday, however, at what size is not known.

Royal Enfield declared a paid holiday for workers on Friday due to raw materials shortage.

It is interesting to note that Royal Enfield has served a paid holiday notice to striking workers, who were ready to resume their duty in the morning following a labour commissionerate directive to resume their work.

At a late evening meeting on Thursday, the labour commissionerate assured the workers union that its demands will be looked into and asked the union to resume work immediately.

The email sent to the company failed to get any response till late evening.

When contacted, workers union confirmed the developments and said, we were informed of a paid holiday on Friday through a message due to raw materials shortage.

It is still not known whether we can resume our work on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the lines of India Yamaha Motor, Royal Enfield also secured a Madras High Court order on Friday, which is prohibiting workers from holding protest within 100 metres vicinity of factory premises. Two days ago, India Yamaha Motor secured a similar court order, prohibiting workers from holding protest within 200 metres radius of the factory.

While the union workers of Royal Enfield were ready to resume their duty, at India Yamaha the strike still continues for want of reconciliation.

The strike entered the 8th day on Friday without any talks.

However, it is believed that India Yamaha continued to produce vehicles with contract and trainee staff on Friday, though, at a lower level, sources added.

Yamaha officials were too not available for comments.

Meanwhile, despite two rounds of talks at India Yamaha, the concerned parties could not arrive at any solution.

Apart from Royal Enfield and India Yamaha, workers of parts vendor/supplier Myoungshin Automotive India also have been on strike for more than 20 days now.