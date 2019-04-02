Royal Enfield appoints Ashok Leyland’s Vinod Dasari as CEO

Dasari also served in Cummins India as the president and went on to become its joint managing director.

Eicher Motors on Monday announced the appointment of Vinod Dasari as the chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director of premium bike maker Royal Enfield.Dasari, who held the position of managing director and CEO at Ashok Leyland between 2005 and 2018, has been appointed for a period of five years, the company said in an exchange notification.

“Board of directors has appointed Vinod K Dasari as CEO of Royal Enfield and whole-time director (additional director) of the company with effect from April 1, 2019, for a period of five years, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the communication stated.

Dasari also served in Cummins India as the president and went on to become its joint managing director. He joined Timken Company after starting his career with General Electric in 1986.

He served as the managing director of Timken India and thereafter as the president of its Global Railroad business in the US. In his career, Dasari has received several accolades for his leadership skills and acumen, and has also been honoured as the “CV Man of the Year”.

He has also served as the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from 2015 to 2017 and as the president of Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) from 2013 to 2015. Eicher Motors has also appointed Vinod Aggarwal as non-executive director for a period of five years.