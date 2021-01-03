Rourkela Steel Plant sets records in production, dispatch despite COVID challenges

RSp's year-end performance also includes the best single-day production of 15,180 tonnes hot metal on December 30.

Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of the state-run SAIL, on Sunday said it has registered an impressive performance in 2020, despite the COVID-19 challenges and set records monthly hot metal production of 4,06,397 tonnes and crude steel output of 3,62,388 tonnes in December.

The year-end performance also includes the best single-day production of 15,180 tonnes hot metal on December 30, and a record dispatch of 16,552 tonnes saleable steel on the last day of 2020, it said. The raw materials handling plant (RMHP) clocked the highest monthly base mix stacking of 10,92,111 tonnes in the last month.

Other major achievements during 2020 include the highest single-day crude steel production of 13,336 tonnes on October 28 and saleable steel output of 21,354 tonnes on October 31. “A power-packed national record created by the steel melting shop-II (SMS-II) has set in motion the process of the turnaround. It had clocked 48 blows to register the highest blow in a single converter on July 2, 2020,” the RSP said in a statement.

Besides, the steel plant registered the best performance in major techno-economic parameters such as the lowest energy consumption in November and the highest steel ladle life.

During the year, the RSP made a significant stride into the niche market by developing many import-substitute grade steel products, the statement said. With favourable market conditions prevailing now, the authorities of the RSP are now looking forward to scale new heights in 2021, it added.