Rourkela Steel Plant registers ‘best-ever’ H1 production in key areas

The Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of SAIL, has said it registered the “best-ever” production performance for the April-September period in the three key segments of hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel.

During the reporting period, the plant produced 2,101,278 tonnes of hot metal, 1,953,438 tonnes of crude steel and 1,772,875 tonnes of saleable steel, it said in a release.

The figures “are not only the highest for any half year (H1), but also a significant improvement of 42.9 per cent, 38 per cent and 37.8 per cent, respectively, over H1 of last fiscal,” the company said. Amarendu Prakash, DIC, Bokaro Steel Plant and Rourkela Steel Plant, said, “Let’s keep on excelling in the field of production as well as in other vital areas like safety, quality, house-keeping and cost of production.”