Roshni Nadar India’s richest woman 2nd year in a row; Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar overtakes Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the chairperson of HCL Technologies, has retained the tag of the richest woman in India for the second year in a row. As of 31st December 2021, Roshni Nadar’s total wealth stood at Rs 84,330 crore, according to the third edition of ‘Kotak Private Banking Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women List’. Roshni Nadar was followed by Nykaa-owner Falguni Nayar, overtaking Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon, with a total wealth of Rs 57,520 crore. Falguni Nayar is the world’s tenth richest self-made woman.

Wealth of the women featured in the Hurun list has almost tripled during the last year, the report noted. The cumulative wealth of the top 100 in the list surged by 53 per cent to Rs 4.16 lakh crore from Rs 2.7 lakh crore in 2020. Moreover, the cumulative wealth of the women wealth creators contributed 2 per cent of India’s nominal GDP. On the top 10 wealthiest India women list, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was at third position with a total wealth at Rs 29,030 crore, followed by Nilima Motaparti of Divi’s Laboratories. Motaparti’s wealth was estimated at Rs 28,180 crore.

The top 10 wealthiest Indian women featured on the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading

Wealthy Women List 2021

Zoho’s Radha Vembu stood at fifth position (Rs 26,260 crore), Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV at sixth (Rs 24,280 crore), Anu Aga & Meher Pudumjee of Thermax at seventh (Rs 14,530 crore), Confluent’s Neha Narkhede at eighth (Rs 13,380 crore), Dr Lal PathLabs Vandana Lal at ninth (Rs 6,810 crore), and Renu Munjal of Hero FinVCorp was at tenth position (Rs 6,620 crore).

The report highlighted that 25 new faces have made it to the list. The other key highlights of the report include that the average wealth of women in 2021 went up to Rs 4,170 crore as against Rs 2,725 crore in the last edition of the list. The youngest self-made woman on the list was 33-year-old Kanika Tekriwal of Jetsetgo. In terms of the age, the report pointed out that the current average age of women in the list went up by two to 55 years, as compared to the last list. Nine out of twenty women under the age of 40 years or younger category were self-made. It was also noted that pharmaceuticals led the list with 12 entrants, followed by healthcare and consumer goods sectors