RoohAfza is back on shelf: Hamdard says production in full swing after brief shortage

Hamdard Laboratories India\u2019s iconic product - RoohAfza - which had hit a production slump earlier, is now back in the market as production is resumed. The company said the production is \u201con at peak capacity at the factories\u201d. RoohAfza has been facing a shortage in supplies of lately. Hamdard attributed the supply constraint to a shortage of herbal ingredients used in the manufacturing of RoohAfza. It also said that the \u2018in demand\u2019 product is now available in the market, major retail stores and grocery stores alike. The Unani company has assured that the product will be available across India as it is working with the distribution platform. The same was announced on their Twitter handle as well. Production for your favourite #RoohAfza is on in full swing at the factories. As you can see, RoohAfza is now available everywhere, across the country. and the situation is only getting better everyday ! \u2014 RoohAfza (@RoohAfzaIndia) May 7, 2019 The century-old company has witnessed an unprecedented demand for the product thanks to the ongoing summer season and its coincidence with Ramzan, Hamdard said in a statement. RoohAfza recently became the talk of the town as a ThePrint story surfaced stating that it is facing a supply crunch in the peak summer season. Hamdard is now dissing the claim of RoohAfza shortage and urged its customers to not be misled by information across the internet which are still insisting on the same. Also Read: Over 100 years of RoohAfza: Drink which survived partition now faces shortage crisis RoohAfza: Century-old legacy Established in 1906, Hamdard is a brainchild of Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed who was an Unani practitioner. The company was born in the streets of Old Delhi. Launched a year after Hamdard\u2019s inception, RoohAfza is the company\u2019s popular herbal drink which is made with an amalgamation of herbs and other natural products. The product has even survived partition with the setting up of Hamdard on both sides of the border. RoohAfza is credited for its unchanged taste throughout the 112 years of its existence. Hamdard is the maker of Safi, Roghan Badam Shirin, Sualin, Joshina, and Cinkara.