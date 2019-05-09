RoohAfza is back on shelf: Hamdard says production in full swing after brief shortage

Published: May 9, 2019

RoohAfza has been facing a shortage in supplies of lately. Hamdard attributed the supply constraint to a shortage of herbal ingredients used in the manufacturing of RoohAfza.

RoohAfza, the 100-year-old brand, faced a supply crisis in the peak summer season.

Hamdard Laboratories India’s iconic product — RoohAfza — which had hit a production slump earlier, is now back in the market as production is resumed. The company said the production is “on at peak capacity at the factories”.

RoohAfza has been facing a shortage in supplies of lately. Hamdard attributed the supply constraint to a shortage of herbal ingredients used in the manufacturing of RoohAfza. It also said that the ‘in demand’ product is now available in the market, major retail stores and grocery stores alike. The Unani company has assured that the product will be available across India as it is working with the distribution platform. The same was announced on their Twitter handle as well.

The century-old company has witnessed an unprecedented demand for the product thanks to the ongoing summer season and its coincidence with Ramzan, Hamdard said in a statement. RoohAfza recently became the talk of the town as a ThePrint story surfaced stating that it is facing a supply crunch in the peak summer season. Hamdard is now dissing the claim of RoohAfza shortage and urged its customers to not be misled by information across the internet which are still insisting on the same.

RoohAfza: Century-old legacy

Established in 1906, Hamdard is a brainchild of Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed who was an Unani practitioner. The company was born in the streets of Old Delhi.

Launched a year after Hamdard’s inception, RoohAfza is the company’s popular herbal drink which is made with an amalgamation of herbs and other natural products. The product has even survived partition with the setting up of Hamdard on both sides of the border. RoohAfza is credited for its unchanged taste throughout the 112 years of its existence.

Hamdard is the maker of Safi, Roghan Badam Shirin, Sualin, Joshina, and Cinkara.

