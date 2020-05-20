  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rolls-Royce to cut some 9,000 aerospace jobs due to virus, decline in air travel

Published: May 20, 2020 5:44:42 PM

The reorganization will lead to cuts resulting in some 700 million pounds ($856 million) in savings with an overall aim of 1.3 billion pounds in annual savings.

The company employs 52,000 people overall, and it is not immediately clear where the cuts will fall.

Aerospace engine maker Rolls-Royce has announced plans to cut some 9,000 jobs globally as it grapples with the collapse in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief executive Warren East says the company must “take difficult decisions to see our business through these unprecedented times.”

