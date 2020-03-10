Rolls-Royce enters into R&D collaboration with IIT-Madras

Rolls-Royce will also roll out a ‘Technical Higher Study Framework’ in partnership with IIT Madras to facilitate higher education for its engineers, said a press release here on Monday.

Rolls-Royce, one of the world’s leading industrial technology companies, is collaborating with Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IITM) to promote and explore opportunities for joint research programmes.

Rolls-Royce will also roll out a ‘Technical Higher Study Framework’ in partnership with IIT Madras to facilitate higher education for its engineers, said a press release here on Monday.

The MoU on this collaboration was signed by Jayaram Balasubrahmanyan, head of engineering, Rolls-Royce India, and V Kamakoti, associate dean (industrial consultancy and sponsored research), IIT Madras, in the presence of Kishore Jayaraman, president, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia, and Krishnan Balasubramanian, department of mechanical engineering, IIT Madras.

Besides, as part of its technical higher study framework, Rolls-Royce will sponsor select employees keen to pursue masters and PhD-level studies, in partnership with IIT Madras. To qualify for the programme, employees must first clear the IIT Madras selection procedure, and their topic should be aligned with Rolls-Royce strategic research priorities and capabilities.

The programme is open to all permanent employees at the Rolls-Royce Engineering Centre in Bengaluru who have completed 36 months of service with the company. The initiative is in line with the company’s efforts to promote growth and ensure career progression to its engineering talent.

On the collaboration, Kishore Jayaraman, president, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia, said, “The association with IIT Madras is another step in our efforts to promote collaborative research programmes with like-minded partners in India. We look forward to exploring areas where we can co-develop technological solutions. At the same time, we are keen to leverage this collaboration with a premier technology institute like IIT Madras to promote up-skilling and professional development of our engineering talent, and facilitate higher education and research in areas of strategic interest.”

Highlighting the impact of this collaboration, V Kamakoti said, “The interaction with Rolls-Royce will certainly induce multifaceted interdisciplinary technology exploration, involving the diverse specialisations available at IIT Madras and mapping them into specific application areas of high practical value.”

As part of the MoU, Rolls-Royce and IIT Madras will also aim to pursue advanced research in areas of relevance to future technological and programmatic needs of the company.