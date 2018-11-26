Robin Kamark to be Etihad’s nominee director on Jet Airways board

The appointment of Kamark, who would replace Harsh Mohan, comes at a time when cash-strapped Jet Airways is looking at ways to raise funds. (Image Credit: Robin Kamark/Facebook)

Jet Airways Monday said Robin Kamark would be strategic partner Etihad Airways’ nominee director on its board from December 1. The appointment of Kamark, who would replace Harsh Mohan, comes at a time when cash-strapped Jet Airways is looking at ways to raise funds.

There have also been reports that the airline is seeking help of Etihad Airways, which owns 24 per cent strategic stake, to tide over the current crisis. In a filing to the stock exchanges, Jet Airways said Kamark would be the nominee director of Etihad Airways in place of Harsh Mohan from December 1.

Kamark is responsible for leading Etihad Aviation Group’s minority equity investment strategy and optimising business performance, revenue and cost synergies between Etihad Airways and its equity partner airlines around the world, the filing said. He handles strategic leadership for airline partners where Etihad Airways has management responsibility, it added.

Kamark had served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Nordic financial services group Storebrand ASA. He had spent 17 years at Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS Group). Earlier this month, two independent directors — Ranjan Mathai and Vikram Singh Mehta — quit Jet Airways board. Shares of Jet Airways declined nearly two per cent to close at Rs 302.70 on the BSE.