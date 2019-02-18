Road ahead for automobiles sector is full of speed bumps; here’s why future looks bleak

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 6:00 PM

The automobiles sector, which has emerged as one of the important sectors of the Indian economy, continued to post sluggish sales in January 2019 due to high interest rates, price hikes and weak consumer sentiments, CARE Ratings said in the report.

Automobiles sector will continue to move in the slow lane for some time with sluggish sales here to stay, as even the demand for commercial vehicles gets limited, on top of the ongoing difficult times for passenger vehicles and two & three wheelers, a research report said.

The automobiles sector, which has emerged as one of the important sectors of the Indian economy, continued to post sluggish sales in January 2019 due to high interest rates, price hikes and weak consumer sentiments, CARE Ratings said in the report.

The sector accounts for 7% of India’s GDP and 45% of manufacturing GDP, and employs about 19 million people both directly and indirectly. The government’s Automotive Mission Plan (AMP) 2016-26 envisions the industry to grow around four times by FY26 with approximately 10 per cent CAGR for vehicle sales volumes.

The auto industry sales in January 2019 fell by about 3.9 per cent on-year, compared with a strong double-digit growth of over 31 per cent registered a year ago, CARE Ratings report said. The sales fell largely on account of dip in sales of passenger vehicles by 4.4 per cent on-year and of two & three wheelers segment by 4 per cent on-year, the report said.

READ ALSO: Megha Tata appointed as Discovery’s Managing Director of South Asia; key things to know

The demand for commercial vehicles has seen a significant growth from April 2018 to January 2019 period, due to pick up in construction and mining activities and increased inter-state movement of goods, with the streamlining of e-commerce and FMCG post GST implementation. However, with most of the demand already being met, the additional demand here could be limited going forward, CARE report said.

Among other hurdles before the automobiles sector, CARE Ratings has pointed out to possible unavailability of auto components and higher grade fuel required for complying to Bharat Stage (BS-VI) norms by 2020.

Also, slowdown in credit financing due to ongoing liquidity crisis at Non-Banking Financial Corporations (NBFCs) is expected to keep disbursement to the automobile sector subdued. On the other hand, the recent rate cut by the central bank of India may help push the auto demand, noted the report.

CARE Ratings expects the sales of passenger vehicles to grow by 6-8% in the current financial year 2018-19, commercial vehicles by 25-30%, two & three wheeler by 15-17%, and tractors by 15-17%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Road ahead for automobiles sector is full of speed bumps; here’s why future looks bleak
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition