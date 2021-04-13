  • MORE MARKET STATS

RMZ Corp inks JV with CPP Investments to build offices in Hyderabad, Chennai

By: |
April 13, 2021 1:15 AM

Real estate developer RMZ Corp on Monday said it has inked a joint venture (JV) with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) to develop and hold commercial office spaces in Chennai and Hyderabad.

CPPCPP Investments is an investment management organisation, which manages the fund of the Canada Pension Plan.

Real estate developer RMZ Corp on Monday said it has inked a joint venture (JV) with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) to develop and hold commercial office spaces in Chennai and Hyderabad. As part of the deal, CPP Investments will invest Rs 1,500 crore, or around $210 million, which will allow for the development of 10.4 million sq ft (MSF) of high-quality commercial office properties.

“The partnership with CPP Investments, a globally respected institutional investor, will only strengthen our vision of achieving our hyper-growth strategy target of RMZ 2.0. The value of the partnership assets, once developed, is estimated to be over $1.5 billion,” said Manoj Menda, corporate chairman, RMZ Corp. As part of the JV, three sites – RMZ Nexity (Hyderabad), RMZ Spire (Hyderabad) and RMZ One Paramount (Chennai) — will be developed. All the sites are Grade-A developments. Of the total 10.4 MSF, 7.5 MSF is already under development with the construction of the remaining space due to commence in the coming months.

Related News

“With equity deals for assets over the last few months, we have ample headroom to achieve our next phase of growth,” said Arshdeep Sethi, director, RMZ Corp. In December last year, Bangalore-based RMZ Corp completed the sale of 12.5 MSF of real estate portfolio and co-working business to Brookfield for $2 billion. In January 2020, it entered into a JV with Mitsui Fudosan (Asia), a subsidiary of Tokyo-headquartered Mitsui Fudosan Co. The first development being undertaken is a 3.5 MSF project, RMZ Ecoworld 30 in Bangalore.

“As India continues to be a strong source of global talent, demand for collaborative and engaging workspace is expected to grow. Working alongside RMZ Corp, a pioneer in the commercial property industry, this joint venture is well placed to meet the growing demand for high-quality sustainable office assets in Chennai and Hyderabad,” CPP Investments managing director (real estate – India), Hari Krishna said.

CPP Investments is an investment management organisation, which manages the fund of the Canada Pension Plan. It makes investments globally in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. As of December 31, 2020, the fund totalled around $380 billion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. RMZ Corp inks JV with CPP Investments to build offices in Hyderabad Chennai
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BPCL to cut crude imports from West Asia to 50% from 65%
2SC stays NGT order stalling Vedanta’s mining ops at Goa plant
3Flipkart ties up with Adani Group to ramp up supply chain, tech infra