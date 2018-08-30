RK Singh for penalties on grid code deviation

“Any small deviation might have a disastrous effect and as grid regulator, you should let all participants know about the gravity of the job,” Singh told Posoco officials. (Representationl photo)

Electricity utilities that use the transmission network should be penalised for deviations from the grid code, power minister RK Singh said on Wednesday. The minister was speaking to officials of the Power System Operation Corporation (Posoco). Grid codes are the benchmark for grid operations specified by electricity regulators and applicable to everyone who is using the grid.

“Any small deviation might have a disastrous effect and as grid regulator, you should let all participants know about the gravity of the job,” Singh told Posoco officials. “We are one of the largest grids in the world and grid discipline is sacrosanct,” he added. Singh also released a book titled ‘Weather Information Portal for Indian Power System’, which is a reference document developed by Posoco in collaboration with India Meteorological Department to facilitate enhanced utilisation of weather-related data in spheres of the power sector.