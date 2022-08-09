RJio completes 5G coverage planning across 1,000 cities

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the country’s largest telecom operator, has completed 5G coverage planning across 1,000 cities in the country and conducted field trials of its homegrown technology across sites.

Jio has also developed several use cases for 5G in industries such as healthcare and industrial automation, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said.

“The technology in the Internet, Communication and Telecom (ICT) industry continues to make rapid strides globally and India is getting ready to join the 5G bandwagon. RJio also took major steps in getting ready for 5G, with its 100% indigenous technology,” Ambani said in the company’s annual report.

Jio is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, the holding company of RIL’s digital firms.

The company’s 5G stack is fully-homegrown and comprehensive solution that is fully cloud native, software defined and digitally managed. This stack encompasses radio and core network, software architecture and hardware equipment, including outdoor small cells.

Apart from conducting field trials, Jio has done active trials of 5G use cases ranging from Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, low-latency cloud gaming, network slicing, multi-tenancy for video delivery, TV streaming and industrial applications among others.

Jio has also entered into strategic partnership with Google for its Cloud solutions and joined hands with University of Oulu in Finland to accelerate research and standardisation in 6G (next generation telecom technology).

“Jio is working relentlessly to make India 2G-mukt, so that even the poorest of the poor can enjoy the benefits of digital connectivity. The progress of telecom technology is making inefficient 2G obsolete. The Jio revolution since 2016 has already lowered the 4G tariffs below the 2G tariffs in India. However, handset affordability has proven a major hurdle for over 250 million Indians, preventing a transition to digital networks,” Ambani said.

To overcome the affordability hurdle, Jio launched JioPhone Next – the world’s most affordable full-touchscreen 4G phone – in collaboration with Google. The phone runs on Pragati OS – a specially optimised version of Google’s Android OS, he added.

Jio was the top bidder in the recently conducted 5G spectrum auction with a cumulative bid of Rs 88,078 crore for 24,740 MHz of airwaves across five bands. The 5G airwaves auctions, which ended on August 1, had received bids worth Rs 1.5 trillion, of which Jio bought almost half of the spectrum. The company had also acquired the most-coveted 700 MHz spectrum, which can provide 6-10 km of signal range with one tower, and forms a good base for offering 5G services across the country.